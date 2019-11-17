Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.30.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.15. 441,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.53. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $223.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

