More Coin Market Capitalization Hits $74,711.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $74,711.00 and $122.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00234866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.01448287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00140600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.