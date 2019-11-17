Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,451,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National HealthCare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National HealthCare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $84.70 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,114 shares in the company, valued at $7,987,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

