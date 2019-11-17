Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 108.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 81,785 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.06 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

