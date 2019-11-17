Morgan Stanley Sells 17,304 Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in resTORbio were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in resTORbio during the second quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in resTORbio by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in resTORbio by 38.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in resTORbio by 36.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in resTORbio during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Svb Leerink lowered shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

resTORbio stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. resTORbio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.15.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

resTORbio Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

