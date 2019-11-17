Morgan Stanley Takes Position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000.

Shares of LHC stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Company Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

