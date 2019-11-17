Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 786,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 114.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 76,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 228,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 30.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.98. 461,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,940. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

