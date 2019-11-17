MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 150 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 248.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $135,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $144.36 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.94.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

