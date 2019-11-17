MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,977 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.38 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

