MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

