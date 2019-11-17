MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 589.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $95,648,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 458,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 375,760 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 266,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,778,000 after buying an additional 335,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 281,636 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.