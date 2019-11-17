MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 115 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 417.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 773,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,548,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $32,607,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.19.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

