National Bank Financial Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$10.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.69.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.74.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

