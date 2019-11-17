National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni Select in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.86 million and a PE ratio of 34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Uni Select has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$23.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Uni Select’s payout ratio is presently 89.79%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

