National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get National Express Group alerts:

About National Express Group

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.