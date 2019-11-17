National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 960 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 934.77 ($12.21).

Shares of LON:NG traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 895.10 ($11.70). 6,105,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 926.70 ($12.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 891.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 850.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 16.57 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

