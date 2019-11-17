National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Short Interest Update

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National stock. Equitec Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC owned approximately 3.06% of National worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National alerts:

NASDAQ NHLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. National has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

About National

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.