National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Griffin Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

NYSE:NOV opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.50, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

