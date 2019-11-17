NavCoin Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Binance, Poloniex and Cryptopia. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $105,780.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000907 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00062702 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,709,687 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

