Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Nemaska Lithium Inc (TSE:NMX) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 1,608,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,869,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Nemaska Lithium from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15.

About Nemaska Lithium (TSE:NMX)

Nemaska Lithium Inc operates as a developing chemical company in Canada. The company focuses on integrating activities from spodumene mining to the commercialization of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. It owns 100% interests in the Whabouchi property that consists of 33 claims covering an area of 1,716 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay area of Quebec province.

