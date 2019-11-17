NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.07. 487,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 185.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,628,631.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,732.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,751.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,843 shares of company stock worth $9,272,947 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $393,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

