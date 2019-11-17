Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 56.94% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

Shares of Net Element stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Net Element has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

