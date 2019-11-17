Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.40 billion. Netflix posted sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $20.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $25.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.28.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $295.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,634. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

