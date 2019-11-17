Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura raised their target price on Netflix from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.03. 6,328,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,634. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.50 and a 200 day moving average of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

