NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NTWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NTWK stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.31). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Research analysts forecast that NetSol Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

