New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EDU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 715,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,646. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $124.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth about $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,734 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,930,000 after acquiring an additional 640,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9,314.9% during the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. now owns 552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,330,000 after acquiring an additional 546,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.87.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.