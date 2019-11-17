New Street Research Downgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Neutral

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.69.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.19. 26,297,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,198. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $211.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $29,774.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

