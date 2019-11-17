Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NMRK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 890,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,406. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

