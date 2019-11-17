NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 31.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU opened at $501.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.56 and its 200-day moving average is $440.59. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $378.24 and a 52-week high of $504.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.82 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 47.54%. Equities analysts expect that NewMarket Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $171,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

