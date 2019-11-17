News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other News news, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,499 shares in the company, valued at $966,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 405.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 838.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NWS. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NWS opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. News has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

