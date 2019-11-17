Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NHF)

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,323. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

Get Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Fitzgibbon Mark 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.