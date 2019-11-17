NFI Group Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NFI opened at C$27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$24.89 and a 1 year high of C$39.33.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 115,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,138,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,742,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,478,611.76. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.15 per share, with a total value of C$251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,920. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,478.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

