Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NIU stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 514,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.84 million and a PE ratio of 322.33. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.28 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

