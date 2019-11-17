Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

LASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nlight from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 967,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $640.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 2.11. Nlight has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nlight by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nlight by 10.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

