Nord/LB Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.38 ($23.70).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

