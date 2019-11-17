Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.92 ($44.10).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €38.06 ($44.26). The stock had a trading volume of 76,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12-month high of €55.15 ($64.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.87 and its 200-day moving average is €33.89.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

