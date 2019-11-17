Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Up 1.4%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.74, 32,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 283,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $264.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Magee sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

