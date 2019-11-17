Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

HRTX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,635. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart purchased 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $79,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,417.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 306,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,185 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 111,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

