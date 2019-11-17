Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after buying an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,158,000 after buying an additional 1,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.22.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 115,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248,143.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,271,598.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $246.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

