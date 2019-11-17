Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $602,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $56,779,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,796,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,469.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 933,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

