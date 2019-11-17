Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

