Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 500 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112,340.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 60.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after buying an additional 145,283 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,651,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after buying an additional 117,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

