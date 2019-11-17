Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Novanta stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.48. Novanta has a one year low of $57.07 and a one year high of $96.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

