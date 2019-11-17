Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Update

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.