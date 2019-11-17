Nxt (NXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $388,947.00

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $388,947.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Poloniex, CoinEgg and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005573 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009942 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, OKEx, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, Livecoin, HitBTC, Poloniex, C-CEX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

