OAX (OAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $162,186.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, OAX has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $162,186.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00237256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.01448786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00141489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

