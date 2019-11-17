Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 700,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,995. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 33.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 195,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 592,237 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

