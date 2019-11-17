ODUWA Price Reaches $0.13 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $316,927.00 and $61,476.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00045739 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00086587 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000877 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,715.50 or 1.01098799 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.