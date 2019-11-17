Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

