Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,421. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.10 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $5,367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,887.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $5,661,037.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,640.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,129 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,893. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after buying an additional 1,527,751 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 234.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 33.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Okta by 59.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,731,000 after purchasing an additional 232,301 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

